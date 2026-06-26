BROCast: Nikola Kusturica, Basketball Roster, Football Recruiting

In this edition of the BROCast, Dave and Tracy talk about the Nikola Kusturica recruitment, the state of the basketball roster, and the latest developments in football recruiting.

We actually spent the first 10 minutes of the show talking about the World Cup, so if that’s not your thing, skip right on past it — you won’t miss anything.

We talked about Nikola Kusturica, his recruitment, and what kind of player we think he is. In context of this transfer class, we also talked about UCLA’s admissions standards and whether the school is properly approaching the realities of modern recruiting in the major sports.

We then talked about the basketball roster, and how this is really going to be highly dependent on Trent Perry this year. Can the soon-to-be junior shoulder the load at point guard for the Bruins this season? We get into it.

Finally, we talked about football recruiting, which is quickly wrapping up here at the end of June, and not exactly with a ton of fireworks. While there are still a couple of irons left in the fire, we’re not anticipating too many more commitments at this point — but still, it’s been a pretty amazing effort to have a top 20 class.

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