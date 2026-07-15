BROCast: Nikola Kusturica's Impact, 30 Most Important Bruins

In this edition of the BROCast, Dave and Tracy talk about Nikola Kusturica’s commitment, his anticipated impact in 2026, what 5-in-5 means for the roster, and then discuss the 30 most important Bruins countdown.

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We led off with a discussion of Kusturica’s commitment, which was a long time coming. We then talked about the impact of his addition to the roster, and what it means for other players to not have to play out of position in 2026, since Kusturica will take 20-25 minutes per game at the wing.

We then talked about Kusturica as a player and how, even at 17, he might be able to make a significant impact as a freshman thanks to his advanced skillset, unique physical ability, and toughness. We talked also about the importance of everyone, including Mick Cronin, being patient with Kusturica as he grows into the college game.

We also talked about Kusturica’s two-year deal, and how that dovetails nicely with the new 5-in-5 rule, which could allow the Bruins to retain this group of players pretty much intact for the next two seasons. We also talked about the possibility of adding yet another player, if certain lawsuits go forward over the coming days.

We closed with a discussion of the 30 most important Bruins list, and how we are rounding into the top 5.

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