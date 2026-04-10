BROCast on women's basketball, transfers, and football practice

In this edition of the BROCast, Dave and Tracy talk about the women’s basketball national championship, UCLA baseball’s dominance, what’s going on with the transfer portal in basketball, and then some observations from football practice.

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The women won the national championship this past weekend, and we talked about the dominant win over South Carolina and the overwhelming talent the Bruins had on this team. We also discussed the transfer portal a bit, and some things we’ve heard regarding women’s transfers.

We then touched on the baseball team, currently riding a 30-2 record and a 24-game winning streak. It’s another team that’s playing at a historically dominant level, not unlike the women’s basketball team.

Then we shifted gears toward the men’s basketball transfer portal, where we tried to answer the question of why UCLA is taking so many power forwards. We then touched on transfer guard recruiting and the post position.

Finally, we wrapped up talking about the access we’ve gotten to UCLA football practice, and how that’s afforded us much more in-depth observation periods. As such, we broke down a lot of what we’ve seen from different position groups on offense and defense.

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