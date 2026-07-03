BROCast: Recruiting Updates and UCLA Football Position Battles

In this edition of the BROCast, Dave and Tracy break down the flip of Myles Baker from Cal to UCLA, the status of Nikola Kusturica’s recruitment, and then go heavy on position battles we’re anticipating heading into fall camp in a month.

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We led off discussing Baker’s recruitment and what a coup it was for UCLA to land him away from Cal. We talked a bit about Baker as a player, and then talked about the good job the UCLA football staff has done in recruiting this cycle.

We then discussed Nikola Kusturica, and Tracy’s call that he’ll end up committing to UCLA. We talked about his performance in the ongoing FIBA tournament, and also talked about some of his athletic attributes and his skillset.

Finally, we dove into some of the eagerly anticipated position battles for this upcoming fall camp for UCLA football. The Bruins still have a lot of spots to iron out, particularly along the offensive line, at running back, at defensive tackle, and at the second linebacker spot. We broke down ten different position battles, and our expectations for each.

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