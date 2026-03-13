BROCast Taking UCLA Basketball Recruiting Questions

In this edition of the BROCast, Dave and Tracy talk about the Big Ten Tournament, take a bunch of basketball recruiting questions from the message board, and then talk about football’s big week of unofficial visits.

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The fellas recap UCLA’s win over Rutgers on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament, and then preview what they think could happen against Michigan State in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Then Dave and Tracy go through a ton of questions they solicited from the message board regarding UCLA basketball recruiting — whether UCLA has enough NIL, who the top targets are in 2027, what Mick Cronin’s reputation is in high school circles, and a lot more.

They also shout out the women’s basketball team for crushing Iowa and winning the Big Ten Tournament, and make the case (again) for women’s basketball getting the No. 1 overall seed.

Finally, they discuss football’s winter workouts and how the football staff cleverly used these high energy events as a recruiting opportunities, bringing in a ton of unofficial visitors this week.

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