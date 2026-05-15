BROCast: UCLA Football Depth Chart Adjustments Post-Spring

In this edition of the BROCast, Dave and Tracy talk about how their thinking on the UCLA football depth chart has changed since the end of spring, give their thoughts on the upcoming official visit weekend, and then discuss a little about Tounde Yessoufou’s decision between the NBA Draft and returning to college.

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We go position-by-position through the UCLA football depth chart now that we’ve had a little distance from the spring, breaking down the adjustments we’ve made from our mid-spring depth chart and why those adjustments have been made.

We then talked about Tracy’s story on the massive transformation Bob Chesney has already put together with UCLA football, and then talked a bit about where we stand on UCLA’s over/under win total projection for 2026.

We discussed the upcoming official visit weekend as well, with multiple key commitments as well as a few quality targets arriving on campus Friday.

Finally, we touched on Tounde Yessoufou, the Baylor transfer that UCLA has targeted, and what his thinking might be on NBA Draft vs. returning to college.

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