BROCast: UCLA Football Recruiting, Basketball Transfer Class

In this edition of the BROCast, Dave and Tracy talk about the basketball transfer class as it’s currently constituted and then discuss the final missing pieces in UCLA’s football recruiting class.

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We led off with a discussion of the basketball transfer recruiting class as it is presently constituted. While UCLA still had irons in the fire with a few prospects — including NBA Draft hopeful Tounde Yessoufou — the program did announce its four transfers who have already signed this week, so we thought it would be a good time to take a larger look at the roster.

As it stands right now, there are still two key missing pieces on the roster — the three and the five — and filling at least one of the two is going to be critical for fielding a roster capable of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

We then shifted gears to football recruiting, where the Bruins have obviously been very successful in Bob Chesney’s first full cycle. Tracy talked about some of the missing pieces on the roster, including offensive tackle, and how UCLA might go about filling those holes.

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