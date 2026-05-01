BROCast: UCLA Football Recruiting, Spring Game Preview

In this edition of the BROCast, Dave and Tracy talk about UCLA football recruiting, preview the spring game, briefly address the Tounde Yessoufou reports, and then discuss how UCLA women’s basketball has closed out the Transfer Portal.

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This weekend is poised to be one of the biggest UCLA football recruiting weekends in recent memory. The Bruins landed a commitment from four-star defensive tackle George Toia yesterday, and there could be as many as three more four-stars committing this weekend, as well as potentially three-star running back and UCLA legacy Duece Jones-Drew. We talk about the weekend, and the likelihood of UCLA ending up with a top 15 class…or better.

We then shifted gears to the spring game, and we discussed what we are hoping to see during the session on Saturday, with special focus on the offensive line, particularly at left tackle, as well as the pass rush and middle linebacker positions. We also want to see Brian Rowe make a spectacular play or two.

We touched on the reports that Tounde Yessoufou’s agent has said he’s going to the NBA Draft, and then digressed into a discussion of AI and aggregation and how it’s hurting sports journalism generally.

Finally, we talked about how the UCLA women’s basketball program has closed out the Transfer Portal.

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