BROCast: UCLA Football Roster Update, Basketball Recruiting

In this edition of the BROCast, Dave goes solo once again to discuss the UCLA football roster update, the basketball recruiting events this week, and the 30 most important Bruins countdown.

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Starting with the roster update, I went through some of the notables from the roster, including some speculation about what it might mean for certain receivers, defensive backs, offensive linemen, and defensive linemen. Also, just generally: these heights/weights actually look pretty accurate based on our eye test, unlike some thing from previous eras.

Next, I talked about the NBPA Top 100 camp and the Section 7 high school event this weekend, and some of the notable names that UCLA will be watching at each event. I also talked about how to balance high school recruiting and transfer recruiting with Mick Cronin in basically constant win now mode.

Finally, I touched on the beginning of our 30 most important Bruins countdown, and discussed the lack of complete consensus on a lot of the list between our votes.

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