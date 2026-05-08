BROCast: UCLA Football Spring Game and Recruiting Surge

In this edition of the BROCast, Dave and Tracy talk about last Saturday’s UCLA football spring game and then go deep on the current state of the football recruiting class.

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We discussed the format of the spring game, and then talked about some of our key takeaways, including receiver Brian Rowe being just as impressive as we saw during the majority of practices. We also talked about our remaining uncertainty at left tackle and on the interior of the defensive line, and how the format for the game, while more fun for the fans, actually made it a bit harder to assess depth because of the way they mixed and matched offensive lines.

We then talked about the huge recruiting surge that the Bruins have been on over the last week and a half, and then discussed what’s to come later today a bit as well. For the first time in a long time, we were able to go position-by-position through the recruiting class, because UCLA is actually going for a full high school recruiting class and filling needs at every spot out of the high school ranks.

We talked about the position groups we’re most excited about, including a defensive back group that already projects as an A-level recruiting job, with four four-star commitments already in the fold — and the Bruins aren’t yet done with defensive back recruiting.

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