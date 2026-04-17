BROCast: UCLA spring football, recruiting, and Transfer Portal

In this edition of the BROCast, Dave and Tracy talk about what they’ve seen from UCLA football in spring practice so far, how football recruiting is going, and how the two basketball programs are doing in the Transfer Portal.

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We led off with a discussion of the high energy of football practice so far, with Bob Chesney’s energy (as evidenced in his Mic’d Up video” leading the charge. We then went position by position through the depth chart to see if we can start to suss out where we can see real depth forming.

We then dove into a discussion of football recruiting, where UCLA has already landed three four-stars and is in the mix for several more. Is a Top 25 class likely? Is a top 15 class possible? We discuss.

Finally, we closed with a discussion of the roster build so far for men’s and women’s basketball, and what we’re hearing on the remaining options. Dave and Tracy talk about liking the men’s roster build generally, but also discuss whether it’s a case of building the right roster a few years too late.

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