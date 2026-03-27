BROCast: Tournament, UCLA Hoops Roster, Spring Football

In this edition of the BROCast, Dave and Tracy talk about the UCLA women’s basketball in the Sweet 16, the matchup with Minnesota, and the potential for another game against LSU in the Elite 8.

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They then pivoted to a discussion about the men’s basketball roster, and their expectations for what sorts of players the Bruins will target in the Transfer Portal, highlighting particular needs on the wing and at the post.

Finally, they previewed UCLA’s spring football, the first under Bob Chesney, going position-by-position and highlighting a few areas of concern, particularly at defensive tackle and linebacker.

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