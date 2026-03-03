UCLA Basketball Advanced Stats: Season So Far, Nebraska

UCLA Basketball Advanced Stats: Season So Far, Nebraskaby: Alex Mokover4 minutes agoRead In AppJan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) box out Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn ImagesBRO's advanced stat guy goes deep into the metrics of UCLA making the NCAA Tournament and previews the Nebraska match-up...