Bruin Buzz: The Latest in UCLA Football Recruiting (4/16)

Bruin Report Online continues to bring you all of the insider scoop on UCLA football recruiting.

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With a flurry of commits in the last week, a pair of four-stars included, recruiting buzz continues to ring loudly in Westwood.

And once again, BRO and the Rivals recruiting team have all the latest recruiting intel coming from the program.

To get this latest scoop, GO HERE