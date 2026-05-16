Bruin Buzz: The Latest in UCLA Football Recruiting (5/15)

Bruin Report Online continues to bring you all of the insider scoop on UCLA football recruiting — and this one is action-packed.

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The Bruins are set for their first massive official visit weekend under Bob Chesney, with 13 visitors coming in.

And once again, BRO and the Rivals recruiting team have all the latest recruiting intel coming from the program.

To get this latest scoop, GO HERE.