Bruin Buzz: The Latest in UCLA Football Recruiting (6/19)

Bruin Report Online continues to bring you all of the insider scoop on UCLA football recruiting — and there is still plenty coming out of the program.

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The Bruins are taking the weekend off from visits but eyes are on key visitors around the country.

And once again, BRO and the Rivals recruiting team have all the latest recruiting intel coming from the program.

To get this latest scoop, GO HERE