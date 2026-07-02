Skip to main content
UCLA
Join Now
50% off your first year
then billed annually
Bruin Report Online
+
One subscription: The best UCLA Bruins coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

Bruin Report Online Football Recruiting

Bruin Buzz: The Latest in UCLA Football Recruiting (7/2)

BRO Staff
6h0members liked this
UCLA football coach Bob Chesney

Bruin Report Online continues to bring you all of the insider scoop on UCLA football recruiting..

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s 50% off deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with one of our best deals!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage on UCLA football, UCLA basketball, and recruiting for the equivalent of 16 cents a day, $1.15 a week, $5 a month, or $60 billed for the whole year!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

The Bruins have all but wrapped the 2027 recruiting class, with just one key target in play.

And once again, BRO and the Rivals recruiting team have all the latest recruiting intel coming from the program.

To get this latest scoop, GO HERE

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Bruin Report Online

More Bruin Report Online News