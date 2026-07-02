Bruin Buzz: The Latest in UCLA Football Recruiting (7/2)

Bruin Report Online continues to bring you all of the insider scoop on UCLA football recruiting..

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The Bruins have all but wrapped the 2027 recruiting class, with just one key target in play.

And once again, BRO and the Rivals recruiting team have all the latest recruiting intel coming from the program.

To get this latest scoop, GO HERE