Bruin Report Online moves to On3

On3 | Rivals is proud to announce that legendary UCLA fan site, BruinReportOnline.com, has joined the On3 network. For the last 30 years, Bruin Report Online has been the mainstay market-leading UCLA fan site and On3 | Rivals couldn’t be more excited to welcome the BRO crew to On3.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bruin Report Online and Tracy Pierson to the On3 | Rivals network,” On3 | Rivals CEO Shannon Terry said. “BRO has been the unquestioned market leader for UCLA fans for decades, and that doesn’t change — it only gets stronger with the resources of On3 | Rivals.

“With Tracy’s leadership and scoop, David Woods and the team delivering the insider access that BRO subscribers expect, and Rivals National Reporter and long-time UCLA insider Brandon Huffman bringing his unmatched recruiting coverage across the Big Ten and beyond, the UCLA community is set up to thrive.”

The addition of Bruin Report Online is one of the many moves we at On3 are making to build out the most comprehensive and complete network of market-leading fan sites from coast to coast.

“It was a pretty easy decision for Bruin Report Online to make the move to On3,” said Bruin Report Online publisher Tracy Pierson. “BRO has been the No. 1 UCLA team site on the Internet for almost three decades so it makes sense that we’d want to partner with what is now the No. 1 network and platform for college team sites.

“We are always trying to bring more value to our users and On3 enhances that tremendously with its superior technology and exclusive college sports coverage. We can look back and see where BRO has come from, and acknowledge that it’s been a long and very successful road, but now with On3 we’re very excited about where the path of this partnership can take us in the future.”

