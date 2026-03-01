Bruin Report Online: Why We Moved to On3

We know, change can be stressful.

Bruin Report Online has made a big move – from the 247Sports network to the On3 Network.

We wouldn’t have taken on the stress of such a change if it weren’t overwhelmingly the right move right now.

BRO has been in existence since 1998. It’s been on so many networks, we can’t even remember them all – Rivals, TheInsiders, FoxNext, Scout, 247Sports and a couple others. BRO, though, has always moved with a network from one platform to another. This is the first time, with this move to On3, BRO moved from one existing network to another existing network.

Because it Was a No-Brainer

On3, since its inception in 2021, has established itself as the industy leader on so many levels. To begin with, it was founded by Shannon Terry, who was the original force behind Rivals and 247Sports. In this industry, he’s easily been the guy who knows how to successfully build and run a team site network. On3’s technology is leading-edge, comparatively to the rest of the industry. With a superior, quicker interface, and resources which provide the kind of information a user is looking for today in college sports: recruiting, transfer portal, NIL, team coverage, video, podcasts, social and forum interaction and an app. It’s definitely forward-leaning, compared to where we came from.

On3, too, is all about college sports. It’s not spreading itself thin trying to cover anything else. It’s why over the last few years, when it comes to content, it’s been abundantly clear that On3 has surpassed all others in the college sports news business. It’s consistently been the source of breaking college sports news.

So, it was the place to be for BRO.

The All-Star Band Gets Back Together

In the UCLA market, we’re not bragging but just providing straight facts: BRO is unparalleled. For three decades it’s been the place to get all the scoops, insider info and elevated insight into UCLA sports. Our connections and sources in the UCLA sports community can’t be match. And BRO is also home to the best and most active UCLA fan forums on the Internet. I think Dave Woods and I have made BRO the place to be if you’re a UCLA sports fan.

BRO now adds Tracy McDannald, another talented journalist who has covered UCLA the last four years for Rivals/On3. We’ve worked on the UCLA beat alongside TracyM and know his high-quality work. He’s the other voice you hear at UCLA press conferences asking great questions. With his addition to the BRO staff, we now have every experienced, UCLA-exclusive beat writer in the business working for BRO.

But it doesn’t stop there.

We’ve joined up again with some other very familiar personalities. Brandon Huffman and Greg Biggins – two stars in the UCLA football recruiting universe – are at On3, too. Yes, you get Biggins and Huffman in this deal. For years they’ve been an intergral part of the BRO experience. It wouldn’t be BRO without them. We wouldn’t have made the move without them.

With the addition of Biggins and Huffman, On3 has the best football recruiting news team in the west but also overall in country. More familiar names are on the national team: Steve Wiltfong, Allen Trieu, Adam Gorney, Chad Simmons and more. These are all industry leaders in football recruiting, and we’ve all worked together at other networks, like Scout and 247Sports.

With BRO’s team and On3’s recruiting team, the all-star band is back together.

Best UCLA Site — Best Team Network

Like I said, the move was a no-brainer. On3 is the fastest-growing team network in the industry — it isn’t close — and there’s a reason for it. On3 provides the best product in the industry — the best recruiting database, the best forums and, like I said, the best college sports content. It already features so many industry-leading team websites. And it will continue to grow and bring in market-leading publishers from across the country, especially from the west. That should be important to you, the UCLA fan, to have good publishers in place at other team sites providing you great content.

On3 is the network that will continue to lead the industry in the types of content you want in today’s sports world. As a network, it’s the place to be now.

BRO has always been the place to be for UCLA sports fans. So you’re getting the ultimate place to be with BRO and On3 teamed up together.

Welcome and welcome back!

Tracy Pierson

Publisher