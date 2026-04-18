Butler Transfer Guard Azavier Robinson Commits to UCLA Basketball

Promising Butler transfer guard Azavier Robinson has committed to UCLA basketball, according to sources.

The sophomore-to-be arrived at UCLA Thursday for an official visit and gave his commitment to the UCLA staff before he left Friday.

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The 6-2 combo guard was impressive as a freshman for the Bulldogs this season, starting 15 games while averaging 6 points and 2.5 assists in 18 minutes. He shot 43% from three on limited volume. He’s a very good athlete with some nice upside, and projects as potentially a very good perimeter defender.

Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson

He checks a lot of boxes for a Mick Cronin UCLA program. The athleticism provides great upside, he’s reportedly a tough kid, his NIL will be reasonable, and he’s also a very good student.

Projecting Robinson, he’d be a strong option off the bench, behind Trent Perry and Texas Tech transfer guard Jaylen Petty for the 2026-2027 season, with the possibility of earning a starting spot after that.

Reportedly, Robinson also visited Ole Miss last weekend. He conducted Zooms with St. Louis and Oklahoma State. He apparently has also spoken with LSU, Nebraska and others.

He is a three-star transfer prospect, according to On3.

Robinson is UCLA’s fourth transfer commitment in this transfer portal cycle, with Robinson joining Petty, Auburn forward Filip Jovic and Mississippi State forward Sergej Macura. UCLA also recently signed two incoming 2026 high school prospects, forward Joe Philon and post Javonte Floyd.

The Bruins aren’t done in the transfer portal, still pursuing two big targets: the No. 5-ranked transfer, Wisconsin shooting guard John Blackwell, and North Carolina State wing Matt Able.