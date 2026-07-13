Cholowsky Selected No. 1, Ten Bruins Drafted Overall

UCLA junior shortstop Roch Cholowsky was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

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Ten total Bruins were taken in two days of the Draft, including four total on day one.

On the first day, after Cholowsky, it was:

Logan Reddermann, JR RHP, No. 38 by the Colorado Rockies.

Mulivai Levu, JR 1B, No. 70, by the Cincinnati Reds

Roman Martin, JR 3B, No. 111, by the Athletics

The second day selections were:

Cal Randall, JR RHP, No., 146, by the St. Louis Cardinals

Will Gasparino, JR OF, No. 161, by the Philadelphia Phillies

Dean West, JR OF, No. 222, by the Toronto Blue Jays

Cashel Dugger, JR C, No. 256, by tghe Washington Nationals

Michael Barnett, SR RHP, No. 587, by the Minnesota Twins

Justin Lee, JR RHP, No. 609, by the Philadelphia Phillies

Cholowski was the third UCLA player ever taken No. 1 in the MLB Draft, along with Gerrit Cole (2011, Pittsburg Pirates) and Chris Chambliss (1970, Cleveland Indians).

The top eight UCLA players selected within the top 10 rounds marks the most in program history, besting the previous record of six top-10-round picks in 2010.

The ten Bruins drafted overall marks the fourth most in program history.

UCLA is one of three programs (Arkansas and Georgia) to have multiple double-digit draft classes in the 20-round era (since 2020).