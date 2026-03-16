Cori Close, Angela Dugalic, Kiki Rice look ahead to UCLA women's basketball NCAA tourney path

When head coach Cori Close addressed the watch party crowd Sunday after the one-loss UCLA women’s basketball team learned it would be a No. 1 seed, just not the top overall seed, she was not interested in debating her team’s body of work against undefeated Connecticut.

“We’re not backing down from anything,” Close told the sea of supporters. “Obviously, we have tremendous respect for everybody in that bracket — but this is about us.

“Everybody else can talk about whatever they want — we’re going to talk about what that takes. … Let’s do all our talking on the court.”

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After the Bruins learned they will host 16th-seeded Cal Baptist at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, Close and players Kiki Rice and Angela Dugalic addressed the media on the Ann Meyers Drysdale practice court inside the Mo Ostin Basketball Center.

Close and Rice highlighted the luxury of having star center Lauren Betts‘ defensive versatility, not just in the paint but also holding her own against small guards on the perimeter.

Dugalic and Rice touched on the early-season loss to a top-five Texas team on a neutral court and the lessons learned and motivational fuel for their 25-game winning streak heading into the tournament.

UCLA women’s basketball press conference

Watch the video below for their full thoughts in a 23-minute media gathering: