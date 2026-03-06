Cori Close, Lauren Betts, and Gianna Kneepkens talk after Washington

UCLA head coach Cori Close, center Lauren Betts, and guard Gianna Kneepkens spoke after the Washington game about the tough test from the Huskies, digging deep for the more dominant finish, and the road ahead through the semifinals and beyond.

UCLA women’s basketball is the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Ten Tournament, and the Bruins earned a bye into the quarterfinals today against Washington. You can read Jonathan Lee’s excellent recap of UCLA’s 78-60 win here.

UCLA Women’s Basketball NCAA Tournament Seeding?

The Bruins are also still vying for a potential No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. While UCLA has a loss and Connecticut does not, the Bruins have played a much tougher schedule, have a ridiculous 16-1 record in Quad 1 games, and have a Wins Above Bubble number that is a full two wins higher than anyone else in college basketball. There are multiple resume reasons why the Bruins should be No. 1 overall.

In any event UCLA will certainly be a No. 1 seed and an overwhelming favorite to return to the Final Four. UCLA’s only loss is to Texas in November, which is another team that has a very good shot at a No. 1 seed. This is a truly elite UCLA women’s basketball team, and the Bruins figure to have a dominant, exciting, and memorable March.