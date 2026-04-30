DC Colin Hitschler assesses spring camp strides for UCLA defense

UCLA’s defense got one last chance to practice in its regular on-campus environment Thursday before this weekend’s spring game. Afterward, coordinator Colin Hitschler shared his assessment of the group’s 14 practices and progress made in his first camp in Westwood.

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Hitschler said it’s still too early to think about the depth chart, but the importance of the nickel back in his defense cannot be understated.

“We have a wide variety of schemes,” Hitschler said, “and what that nickel is asked to do can be drastically different based off which direction we take the defense.”

The spring game will take place Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Admission is free, with gates scheduled to open two hours prior to the noon start.

Hitschler said “it’s going to be cool” to be around the fanbase for the first time in a competitive environment.

“Just being around the city, you know that people are starting to notice what’s happening here,” Hitschler said. “We have a talented team so I think they’re going to see a really good product come fall. It’s great the energy is building. I think the recruiting is immensely helped by that energy, and I think we have a really good class that we’re starting to put together on defense. I think a large reason for that is because a lot of them are in the city and they feel the energy that’s changing.”

Watch his full press conference below:

DC Colin Hitschler after practice No. 14