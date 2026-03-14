Details of the injury suffered by UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau

According to sources, UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau sprained his knee in the win over Michigan State Friday night.

It’s expected he’ll undergo an MRI later tonight.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) grabs his knee against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The sources also indicated it was believed the knee injury wasn’t serious. Whether that means he’d be able to return to the court to play Purdue in the semi-final of the Big Ten Tournament Saturday is uncertain.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 5 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 5 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!