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Donovan Dent has UCLA basketball hopes soaring into NCAA tournament

Tracy McDannaldby: Tracy McDannald1 hour agoTracy_McDannald
Donovan Dent Mick Cronin
UCLA point guard Donovan Dent (left) and head coach Mick Cronin talk during the second half of a season-opening victory over Eastern Washington at Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 3, 2025. (Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)

A look at why the Bruins' point guard suddenly brings optimism to March Madness in Westwood. Plus, the youth on the roster logged some valuable minutes without their two stars.

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