Donovan Dent has UCLA basketball hopes soaring into NCAA tournament

Donovan Dent has UCLA basketball hopes soaring into NCAA tournamentby: Tracy McDannald1 hour agoTracy_McDannaldRead In AppUCLA point guard Donovan Dent (left) and head coach Mick Cronin talk during the second half of a season-opening victory over Eastern Washington at Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 3, 2025. (Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)A look at why the Bruins' point guard suddenly brings optimism to March Madness in Westwood. Plus, the youth on the roster logged some valuable minutes without their two stars.