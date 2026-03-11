DT Gary Smith III recaps NFL Combine, UCLA Pro Day experiences

The NFL dream is similar for many Division I football players, and defensive tackle Gary Smith III remembers growing up in Tennessee and putting in the work that initially led him to Duke out of high school.

After two years with the Blue Devils, he made the decision to transfer to UCLA. The teammates around him in Westwood started to go through the NFL process, and suddenly that dream felt more like a real possibility.

“It’s always been a dream as a kid,” Smith said Wednesday after taking part in the Bruins’ NFL Pro Day workouts at Spaulding Field. “But when it felt really attainable was probably the ’23 season when (Laiatu) Latu, Carl (Jones) and guys of that echelon, being around guys like that, knowing they’re on my team and they’re doing well. I feel like I can do well, too, and now just to see how everything’s changed from here, man, it’s just a blessing.”

Smith’s bounce-back year

An ankle injury derailed his entire 2024 season, but Smith returned to make 39 tackles and start all 12 games last year.

The reward for his effort in an otherwise difficult year for the program came in the form of a coveted invitation to NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Both he and UCLA offensive tackle Garrett DiGiorgio were among the 319 draft prospects who took part in the series of drills, tests and interviews with NFL franchises.

Smith said he leaned on those ex-teammates he watched go through the process to help set himself up for success. Latu and Jones, in fact, were among the former players in attendance Wednesday.

“I talked to ’em about the combine, what they asked,” Smith said. “That’s what family for and that’s what we here to do, help each other.”

Gary Smith III interview after UCLA Pro Day

Watch the full video below for his full thoughts, including what NFL scouts most wanted to know about him, and more: