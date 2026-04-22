Elite wing Tounde Yessoufou enters Transfer Portal

Tounde Yessoufou, the elite wing who spent his freshman season at Baylor this year, has entered the Transfer Portal.

Yessoufou scored 17.8 points per game this year for the Bears as a true freshman, also pulling down nearly six rebounds per game. He’s a very, very good athlete, and has the upside to be an elite defender.

We expect UCLA basketball to be involved with Yessoufou. He did already declare for the NBA Draft, so UCLA, and other suitors, will have to determine whether it can get Yessoufou to either shorten or forgo the draft process entirely to return to college.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Yessoufou was a UCLA target out of high school, but the Bruins did not finish among his finalists, with Baylor eventually winning his services. While originally from Benin, Yessoufou spent his high school years at St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, California.

Entering the portal so late — on the last day of the transfer portal window — is generally done to minimize the amount of programs to make contact. Even so, Yessoufou figures to have plenty of suitors.