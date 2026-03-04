Eric Freeny, Trent Perry and Eric Dailey After Nebraska

UCLA basketball’s redshirt freshman guard Eric Freeny talked about what he brings to the team when he’s on the court, the play against USC when he had a ball thrown off his head, and more.

Eric Dailey spoke about how this team needs to bring the effort, toughness and defense to every game.

Trent Perry said he experienced some extreme criticism on Social Media after the Minnesota game and how he reminds himself that he’s playing for something bigger than himself.