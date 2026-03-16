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Evaluation of 2026 Top UCLA Target Joe Philon

Tracy Pierson UCLA publisherby: Tracy Pierson12 minutes agoBruinReport
Syndication: Naples Daily News
Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) shoots the ball as Gillion Academy Lions center Marcis Ponder (11) guards him during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025.

If UCLA were to get 2026 prospect Joe Philon, what would it be getting? Would he be a good fit for Mick Cronin and the program?

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