Exclusive interview with UCLA football edge Sahir West

In this exclusive interview with Bruin Report Online, UCLA edge rusher Sahir West talked about how spring football is going for him so far, why he decided to be a Bruin, how far he’s come since he was a lightly recruited high school prospect, and much more.

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West, a redshirt sophomore, spent two years with James Madison under Bob Chesney, but was actually committed to play for him at Holy Cross before Chesney took the JMU job. In his two years at JMU, West went from a freshman who redshirted to an extremely productive starting edge rusher on a Playoff team.

In this interview, West talked about that journey — going from a prospect headed toward the FCS ranks to now one of the key pieces on a Power 4 team with real aspirations. He shared a little about his mindset, what helps to guide him, and how he’s stayed focused on improvement over the last two years.

He also talked about his transfer recruitment, and how he had to take a moment to really see all the options out there. Ultimately, though, he talked about why he decided to stick with the coaches (Bob Chesney, Colin Hitschler, and Sam Daniels) who have believed in him since the beginning.

This interview was made possible by Champion of Westwood. To give to Champion of Westwood and support UCLA football, go here.