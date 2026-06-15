EXCLUSIVE: One-on-one with new UCLA offensive tackle Jordan Davis

In this exclusive interview, UCLA offensive tackle Jordan Davis talked about his early days at UCLA, the process of gaining the extra year of eligibility for 2026, how he’s fitting into the offense, and what his expectations are for the season.

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Davis arrived this spring from South Alabama, but it was uncertain whether he’d be eligible for 2026 until deep into spring football. He spoke about that process of gaining eligibility and how he didn’t even fully know if he’d be able to play when they started spring ball.

He also talked about his journey from South Carolina to South Alabama and finally to UCLA, and what he learned along the way. He spent two years with Gamecocks before spending the last three with South Alabama.

He discussed the offense and Nico Iamaleava, and the challenges and opportunities of blocking for a dynamic dual threat as an offensive linemen. He also touched on his comfort level in the offense now that he’s spent a spring at UCLA.

Watch the full interview here: