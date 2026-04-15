Exclusive interview with UCLA wide receiver Aidan Mizell

In this exclusive interview with Bruin Report Online, UCLA football wide receiver Aidan Mizell talked about how spring is going so far, why he decided to be a Bruin, and what he’s learned from his college experience so far.

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Mizell was at Florida for three seasons, redshirting in 2023 before playing in 20 games over the last two seasons. He’s caught 38 balls for 404 yards and three touchdowns in his career. The speedster was a highly regarded four-star out of high school, and then was a coveted receiver in the portal.

He talked with us about how his spring is going so far, putting the pads on this Saturday, and how his chemistry is developing with quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He also talked about his growing relationship with receivers coach Colin Lockett.

He also discussed the transfer process, and how he approached it differently than he approached it in high school, looking to get it done quickly without much fanfare. He talked about how quickly he was able to decide on UCLA, and what stood out to him about the school and coaches.

Mizell also talked about how he’s handled the injuries so far in his college career that have limited him at times. He also shared that he thinks he’s the fastest guy on the team — though he’s excited to test himself against cornerback Rodrick Pleasant when Pleasant returns to full speed team drills.

This interview was made possible by Champion of Westwood. To give to Champion of Westwood and support UCLA football, go here.

Watch the full interview with Mizell below: