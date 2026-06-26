EXCLUSIVE: One-on-one with new UCLA guard Jaylen Petty

In this exclusive interview with Bruin Report Online, UCLA guard Jaylen Petty talks about his early days in Westwood, why he chose the Bruins, what his role is going to be next year, and much more.

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Petty talked about starting workouts this week, what he’s working on with Dave Andrews, and what his familiarity is with Los Angeles, being from the West Coast originally before attending Texas Tech last season. He spent some time in the area on the AAU circuit in high school, but had never lived here before.

We talked extensively about what went into his decision to pick UCLA, and how the UCLA staff’s honest approach to him during the recruiting process resonated with him. He said going through a long, extended recruiting process in high school gave him some key priorities when he was looking at schools during the transfer process — and that he didn’t have to look far to find UCLA was his best option. He talked about how many of his coaches have prioritized honesty and motivation when approaching coaching him, which is something he also saw in the Bruin staff.

He discussed his role for next year, and how he anticipates playing on the ball. He talked about his relationship with Trent Perry, and how the two of them are going to balance things to make sure they have a dynamic starting backcourt.

Finally, we talked about practices coming up, and what he’s hoping to show to the coaches, and then what he’s hoping to show to fans when the season starts in the fall.

This interview with Jaylen Petty was made possible by Men of Westwood. To support Men of Westwood’s UCLA basketball NIL efforts, go here.