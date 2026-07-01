EXCLUSIVE: One-on-one with UCLA guard Azavier Robinson

In this exclusive interview, UCLA guard Azavier Robinson talks about his decision to transfer, the origin of his nickname, his recovery from a mid-season wrist injury, and much more.

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Robinson shared that he was actually told he was a “Mick Cronin type player” from people around him before transferring was even a thought, and said that the stylistic fit with Cronin’s program was a big reason why he chose the Bruins. He also talked about how comfortable it was talking with the coaching staff.

We then discussed the origin of his nickname, Stink, which was given to him by his mother when he was young. He also shared that he is one of nine siblings, and is the third oldest. He talked about how competition with his two older siblings when he was young helped him develop into the player he is today.

He also talked about his midseason wrist injury that sidelined him for the remainder of Butler’s season. He talked about his recovery timeline from the injury and how it felt to have to sit out for the length of time that he did.

This interview with Azavier Robinson was made possible by Men of Westwood. To give to Men of Westwood in support of UCLA basketball’s NIL efforts, go here.