Exclusive: One-on-one with UCLA safety Tao Johnson

In this exclusive interview, UCLA safety Tao Johnson talked about his background as a quarterback and how it impacts him on defense, why he ultimately picked UCLA in the Transfer Portal, and what fans can expect from the defense this year.

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Johnson began his career at Utah. He was actually a quarterback in high school before transitioning to wide receiver upon arriving at Utah. Soon thereafter, he flipped to defense, playing nickel before shifting to his permanent position at safety. He talked about that process, how he played very little defense before that move, and what it was like learning from great defensive coaches at Utah.

We then spoke about how that training as a quarterback helps him at safety, from the standpoint of knowing what all 22 players are doing on the field at once. He talked about how he sees himself as the quarterback of the defense, and approaches film study in that way.

He also talked about his recruitment, and what impressed him about UCLA. He said that he was pretty lightly recruited out of high school, and so it was eye-opening seeing some of the schools that got involved with him when he entered the Portal, but that UCLA just seemed like the right fit with the coaches.

This interview was made possible by Champion of Westwood. To give to Champion of Westwood and support UCLA football, go here.