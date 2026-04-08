EXCLUSIVE: Trent Perry discusses decision to return to UCLA

In this exclusive interview with Bruin Report Online, UCLA basketball’s Trent Perry talked about his decision to return to UCLA for his junior season.

“I didn’t see a reason to leave,” Perry told BRO. “I’ve been here for two years now and have my blood, sweat, and tears in the program. I just feel like I had unfinished business.”

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Perry had a productive sophomore season, finishing the year as a starter in a three-guard lineup with Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark. His minutes nearly tripled from his freshman season, and his production took similar leaps, with Perry finishing the year averaging 12.6 points, 2.8 assists, and three rebounds per game.

His rate statistics also improved, with Perry shooting 39% from three, 46% from two, and 85% from the free throw line (on significantly higher volume than his freshman season). Now, he’ll get a chance to take the reins at point guard for his junior season.

Perry joins Eric Dailey, Xavier Booker, Brandon Williams, and Eric Freeny in returning from last year’s team. Clark was the only player with potential remaining eligibility (still pending) who elected to leave the program, entering the Transfer Portal on Tuesday. The Bruins are now focused on reloading in the portal, with key priorities for the starting lineup now being an athletic wing, a post, and another guard to pair with Perry in the backcourt.

This interview was made possible by Men of Westwood. To support Men of Westwood and UCLA basketball’s NIL, go here.

Full interview of Perry here: