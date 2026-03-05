For UCLA Basketball, How Does it "Bottle" Its Good Version the Rest of the Season?by: Tracy Pierson1 hour agoBruinReportRead In AppMar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) chest dumps teammate Eric Dailey Jr. (3) after hitting a 3-point shot during the second} half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn ImagesHow has UCLA been two completely different teams this season? It's not just random, but many factors about this team that cause it to happen...