Four-star safety Khalil Terry looks back on UCLA official visit

<p>When 2027 safety <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/khalil-terry-238278/">Khalil Terry</a></strong> put on the UCLA uniform on his official visit this past weekend, it was a longtime coming for the four-star recruit.</p> <p>Terry, who attends Tustin High School in Orange County, had been previously committed to two other schools in his winding recruiting process. He told Bruin Report Online on Tuesday evening that new head coach <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/bob-chesney-243703/">Bob Chesney</a></strong> and his staff put in the work to get him and his family quickly bought into the vision that led to his April commitment.</p> <p>“It felt really good finally getting to put on my UCLA uniform,” Terry said. “Getting to this moment was something I was really looking forward to it.</p> <p>“Coach Chesney, coach D-Mike (<strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/anthony-dimichele-243707/">Anthony DiMichele</a></strong>), coach <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/gabe-lynn-44538/">(Gabe) Lynn</a></strong>, coach Hitch (<strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/colin-hitschler-158943/">Colin Hitschler</a></strong>) and Coop (director of college personnel <strong>Deontrae Cooper</strong>) did a great job of recruiting me and getting my family and I comfortable with the direction of the program and how I fit in. They all made it clear that Westwood is my home. For me, the biggest draw is being able to say I am part of the foundation of UCLA’s return to national relevance.”</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-terry-finds-ucla-assistants-past-relatable">Terry finds UCLA assistants’ past relatable</h2> <p>The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is one of two safeties committed to the Bruins, who have five defensive backs in all in the class. All but one of them is rated a four-star recruit as part of the deepest position group.</p> <p>Terry said the plan is to be used in the boundary and “potentially” spend some time at nickel.</p> <p>“Their messaging has been pretty consistent,” Terry said of Hitschler and the defensive staff. “I like the fact that my position coach (DiMichele) is a safety by trade and coach Hitch is a safety guy by trade as well, so I’m going to get some really teaching. We went over scheme in my meetings and I was able to really see how I fit. It was good to see that. They also let me know what their expectations are of me when I get there. All in all, I’m confident that they’ll get me to where I need to be.”</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-long-road-to-ucla">Long road to UCLA</h2> <p>Terry is not one to dwell on his previous commitments, especially the first one that was engineered by ex-UCLA assistant coach <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/demetrice-martin-132857/">Demetrice Martin</a></strong> for his pledge to Michigan State. Martin re-joined the Bruins’ staff for a second stint, but that lasted just one year.</p> <p>But in that time, Terry backed off his Michigan State commitment and thought Notre Dame would be his home when he flipped in November 2025. All the while, he was still taking periodic unofficial visits to attend UCLA practices.</p> <p>Terry said it was nothing more than his strong bond with Martin that connected him to UCLA. But even as the coaching staff shuffled following ex-head <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/deshaun-foster-132917/">DeShaun Foster</a></strong>‘s firing and Martin was not retained in the winter, Chesney’s staff picked up the pieces and all signs continued to point to Westwood.</p> <p>Terry, whose family had a meeting with Chesney on his official visit, said his future head coach is “really a mindful person.”</p> <p>“It was really a meeting to kind of go over everything and kind of close out the weekend and, once again, go over expectations of me moving forward,” Terry said. “Ches really wanted to make sure that we are all comfortable.”</p> <p>Highlights of the visit for Terry included bonding with his fellow commits during the various experiences. His only prior connection was with slot receiver <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/michael-farinas-281283/">Michael “Kiko” Farinas Jr.</a></strong> through meetings on the 7-on-7 circuit.</p> <p>“Really getting out and seeing L.A. was cool,” Terry said. “Going to Dodger Stadium and getting to meet Dave Roberts was a real highlight. Being around my future teammates was cool as well.”</p>