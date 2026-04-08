Guard Ginny Anne Dumont commits to UCLA women's basketball

The national champion UCLA women’s basketball team has its first commit since winning it all on Sunday — four-star guard Ginny Anne Dumont has committed to being a Bruin.

Dumont is the first commitment for UCLA women’s basketball in the 2027 class, and hails from Charlotte (NC) Providence Day. The 5’11 guard is a developing three-point shooter who appears to do most of her work off the bounce and at the free throw line, with a free throw rate hovering around 40% through her last two high school seasons. She has good free throw shooting numbers for her age, in the high 70s, so you can reasonably expect some improvement in her three-point shooting (she’s in the high 20s now).

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 4 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 4 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

Dumont is a nice pickup for the program, but the main focus right now for Cori Close and company is reloading for the 2026-27 season. The Bruins lose their six main players from this national title winner, including Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, Kiki Rice, Gianne Kneepkens, Charlisse Leger-Walker, and Angela Dugalic, so getting several impact transfers will be the work of the next few weeks. That work has likely eased in recent days, with UCLA and Close now able to sell being part of a championship-winning program to prospective transfers.

That said, landing a nice high school prospect like Dumont is the sort of fundamental building block that helps to construct a championship team based on continuity, like this past season.