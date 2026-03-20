HC Cori Close, UCLA basketball players' NCAA tournament Friday press conference

UCLA head coach Cori Close and women’s basketball players Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice and Charlisse Leger-Walker addressed the media Friday at Pauley Pavilion ahead of their afternoon practice in preparation for the NCAA tournament.

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The top-seeded Bruins (31-1) will host 16th-seeded Cal Baptist (23-10) in a Sacramento Regional 2 first-round contest Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Close, a Naismith national coach of the year semifinalist, looked ahead to a Lancers team that the Bruins defeated two years ago in the first round. Cal Baptist head coach Jarrod Olson returns just three players from the roster that played UCLA in 2024.

“I just think he does such a great job with that team,” Close said. “He has very high IQ players. Their ability to stretch the floor and shoot the three really puts pressure on us. They’re excellent in transition. They switch a lot of screens, they have bigs that step out.”

This week, Betts and Rice were named first- and third-team All-Americans, respectively, by the Associated Press and two of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith women’s college player of the year award.

Rice said a “special” quality of the team is that it does not concern itself with individual recognition.

“We know that this is a collective team effort,” Rice said. “It’s obviously cool, we celebrate each other, but I think the important thing is just to keep the team the main focus.”

Betts, who has been in the national conversation for major awards in the past, added that she is “not surprised” to see Rice join her on the list.

“I feel like Kiki is someone more people should talk about,” Betts said. “I think she works so hard, and all the recognition that she’s getting this year, she deserves it all because she’s a great teammate. We all love her and she continues to put the team first.”

Leger-Walker, who transferred to Westwood last season but was out for the year while recovering from a torn ACL, last appeared in the NCAA tournament with Washington State in 2023.

After getting a sideline view of the Bruins’ run to last year’s Final Four, Leger-Walker is looking forward to now being an on-court contributor.

“Anytime you get the opportunity to continue into the postseason and be a part of March Madness, it’s an incredible opportunity,” Leger-Walker said. “For me to come out and be able to do it with this group of girls and this team, I’m beyond excited to do that.”

UCLA’s press conference Friday at NCAA tournament

Watch the full press conference below courtesy of the NCAA: