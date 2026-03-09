Highlights: UCLA women's basketball blows out Iowa to win Big Ten

The UCLA women’s basketball team played its most dominant game of the season on Sunday, wiping out No. 2 seeded Iowa 96-45 to win the Big Ten Tournament title. It’s the second straight Big Ten Tournament title for the Bruins, who just finished a completely perfect conference season.

As Jonathan Lee wrote in his excellent recap of the game, the Bruins played a near-perfect game, with contributions from all levels on offense and a completely stifling defensive performance. To say UCLA is firing on all cylinders heading into the NCAA Tournament would almost be an understatement.

UCLA will now await its seed for the NCAA Tournament. While UConn has an argument for the No. 1 overall seed, with the Huskies undefeated, UCLA’s resume is truly untouchable. The Bruins are an absurd 18-1 in Quad 1 games (UConn is a mere 8-0), and the Bruins are now sitting with a 17.6 Wins Above Bubble number, which is a full 2.6 wins above the next closest competitor — which is South Carolina, not UConn.

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The only blemish on the resume for UCLA is a November loss to Texas, which is itself overwhelmingly likely to be a No. 1 seed and by the WAB metric the No. 3 team in the country.

However, whether it ends up the No. 1 overall seed or simply a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, nothing will change the fact that this UCLA team is special, and almost certainly the best UCLA basketball team of any stripe since at least 1995. This is the best chance, entering the NCAA Tournament, UCLA has had for basketball national championship since 95, and all fans should be tuning in.

If you didn’t catch the Iowa game, or simply want to relive what you saw live on Sunday, check out the highlights below.