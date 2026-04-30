Huge Bruin Buzz: The Latest in UCLA Football Recruiting (4/30)

Bruin Report Online continues to bring you all of the insider scoop on UCLA football recruiting — and this one is action-packed.

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The next 96 hours could be as fulfilling a stretch in Bruin recruiting as any we’ve seen in the last 20 years. Bob Chesney and UCLA have a ton of momentum on the recruiting trail, and could be poised for several additional commitments before they’ve even hosted an official visit.

Once again, BRO and the Rivals recruiting team have all the latest recruiting intel coming from the program.

To get this latest scoop, GO HERE