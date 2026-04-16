James Madison transfer WR Landon Ellis likens UCLA offense to 'Amazon'

If new UCLA wide receiver Landon Ellis had to describe the offense, one way would be to call it Amazon, as in the popular online retailer.

“I think we got everything,” Ellis said Thursday after the Bruins’ seventh practice of spring camp. “We got receivers, we got physical guys. What do you want? It’s Amazon — you got whatever you need.”

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Who better than a James Madison transfer to know the capabilities of offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy‘s scheme that hopes to surround returning quarterback Nico Iamaleava with a plethora of dynamic playmakers.

Ellis highlighted the athleticism of South Carolina transfer speedster Brian Rowe in the receiving corps.

Plus, Ellis explained why he said on social media Thursday that head coach Bob Chesney‘s energy and enthusiasm is “not for show” after the program’s creative team released a video of Chesney mic’d up.

WR Landon Ellis press conference after Practice No. 7