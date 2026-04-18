Key Targets Expected at UCLA Football Practice Saturday

Bruin Report Online continues to bring you all of the insider scoop on UCLA football recruiting.

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With UCLA continuing spring practice on Saturday, UCLA is expected to have over 50 recruits in attendance.

And once again, BRO has all of the names and info on those who are expected to check out the first weekend spring practice for Bob Chesney at UCLA.

To get this latest scoop, GO HERE.