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Last dance nears for UCLA women's basketball core

Tracy McDannaldby: Tracy McDannald15 minutes agoTracy_McDannald
Lauren Betts Big Ten final
UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates after a play as guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) does the same against Iowa during the second half of the Big Ten women's tournament championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 8, 2026. (Credit: Robert Goddin | Imagn Images)

A look at the foundational pieces for the Bruins, who enter the NCAA tournament with a senior-led group looking to reach the mountain top.

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