Latest Tidbits About UCLA Basketball in the Transfer Portal

UCLA basketball’s season ended Sunday and now the focus shifts to roster retention and the transfer portal.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 5 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 5 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

The transfer portal window opens April 7th, and runs through April 21st. But so much work has been put in already before the window even opens.

UCLA has to get its returning roster situated before it even knows what transfers to target.

UCLA guard Trent Perry, left, head coach Mick Cronin (Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

So, what’s the status of UCLA working through what players will return for next season? What players will UCLA want to retain?

And what will UCLA be looking for in the transfer portal as a result?

I dropped some recent insider info about all of this on the BRO Premium Hoops Forum.