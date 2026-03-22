Lauren Betts, Angela Dugalić, Amanda Muse after UCLA basketball beats Cal Baptist

UCLA center Lauren Betts and reserves Angela Dugalić and Amanda Muse spoke with Bruin Report Online in the locker room Saturday after the 96-43 first-round NCAA tournament victory over Cal Baptist at Pauley Pavilion in the Sacramento 2 Regional.

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The trio combined for 25 of the team’s 62 rebounds, and it was the offensive glass where the Bruins asserted themselves with 21 boards to produce 30 second-chance points. Betts credited the work in practice against the male players on the scout team.

“That’s something we take a lot of pride in is rebounding,” Betts said.

Dugalić said a halftime heart-to-heart among the players before the coaches walked in contributed to the second-half turnaround after leading just 44-34 at the break.

“I think a lot of people took accountability,” Dugalić said of the locker room tone at halftime. “I think it was just like, ‘Hey, we know we’re messing up right now, we need to fix this. We shouldn’t act like this,’ especially in March Madness where it’s like a one-and-done type of thing.”

Muse had one of the more impressive, athletic offensive rebounds in the first half.

As she was getting boxed out and appeared to be out of position, Muse got a hand on a put-back tip-in to push the Bruins’ lead to 34-25 with 5:19 left in the second quarter.

“Just been really focusing on getting rebounds and helping my team in that way,” Muse said. “I know that I can use my length, and I love to do a tip-in so it just worked out well for me.”

Watch the full interviews with all three players below:

Lauren Betts interview

Angela Dugalić interview

Amanda Muse interview