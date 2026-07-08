Lauren Betts named Big Ten female athlete of the year

Former UCLA center Lauren Betts was named the Big Ten female athlete of the year, the conference announced Wednesday morning.

Betts, the fourth overall selection in the WNBA draft this spring, led the Bruins to the program’s first women’s basketball national championship of the NCAA era and earned the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player honors during the run.

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“What an honor for Lauren,” Bruins head coach Cori Close said in a release announcing the honor. “She has earned so much, and we’re just so proud of her. Lauren has grown both as a basketball player and as a person, and she’s a shining example of what it means to be a Bruin. This is such a deserved honor and award for an awesome human being, and we love that Lauren is being recognized on the national stage. A huge congratulations to Lauren!”

Betts became one of just three players in NCAA history to amass 600-plus points, 300-plus rebounds, 100-plus assists and 75-plus blocks in a single season, joining Breanna Stewart (Connecticut) and Cheryl Miller (USC) on the short list. She averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 boards and a career-high 3.2 assists as a senior while repeating as the Big Ten defensive player of the year and taking home player of the year honors.

The record-setting year culminated with Betts becoming the first of five UCLA players selected in the first round of the WNBA draft and a record six overall from one school.

The Big Ten’s top male athlete honor went to former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who led the Hoosiers to an historic national championship of their own and was the NFL’s top draft pick this spring.