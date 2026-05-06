Live BRO Q&A for Premium Subscribers

UCLA has wrapped up its first spring football practices under Bob Chesney, but we know UCLA fans still have a lot of questions left unanswered. What will the interior of the defensive line look like? What kind of scheme will UCLA run on offense? What Disney princess is each Big Ten coach like?

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All these questions and more will be answered in our live Q&A that we’re hosting on YouTube later today for premium BRO subscribers. To access the link, go here.